Vineyard Hotel and Spa Colinton Rd, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700, South Africa

Getting to Know the Neighbors at the Vineyard Hotel A sunny afternoon calls for a leisurely brunch on the picture-perfect gardens at the Vineyard Hotel & Spa, in the suburb of Newlands. The setting is sublime — a fountain, a stream, acres of rolling greenery, and Table Mountain views — and kids can be entertained for hours... not least of all by one of the property's two tortoises, Herbert and Gloria. These crowd-pleasers love ambling by to say hello.