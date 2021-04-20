Where are you going?
Vine Street Café

41 S Ferry Rd, Shelter Island, NY 11964, USA
| +1 631-749-3210
Shelter Island's Foodie Find Shelter Island New York United States

Sun, Mon, Thur 5pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5pm - 10pm

Shelter Island's Foodie Find

Arguably Shelter Island's best restaurant, Vine Street Cafe serves up inspired dishes using fresh, local ingredients in a stylishly rustic dining room. Standouts include a carefully cubed beet salad finished with hazelnuts and aged goat cheese, juicy grilled skirt steak with gorgonzola sauce and spring pea crusted fluke with crispy fingerlings, fennel, and mint.

The Torrisi boys must also be fans -- they opened NYC's Carbone earlier this year using VSC Organic Steak Sauce as their house steak sauce.
By Michelle Summerville , AFAR Local Expert

