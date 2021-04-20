Vin Room Mission

Romantic Wine Bar
Thanks to an Enomatic Wine System for preserving open bottles of wine, Vin offers more than 100 glasses in 2 oz tasters, 6 oz glasses, and even by the half bottle. You’ll find reasonably priced gems, including the Calliope Figure Eight Syrah-Merlot from the nearby Okanagan Valley, and the 2010 Muscadet from Domaine du Haut Bourg from the Loire. The extensive list is organized by taste: “rich, creamy, and luxurious” whites and “juicy, fruity, and playful” reds), and the daily happy hour offers massive discounts on select glasses. The whimsically named 9 oz sparkling wine, rosé, and Champagne tasting flights (“That ‘Sparkling’ in your eye,” “Tickle me pink,” and “…And Caviar dreams”) are a steal at any time.