Green space in downtown Genoa
Genoa is not a city with a thriving public park scene, unfortunately, so the Villetta Di Negro is a lovely green oasis in the heart of the city. Climb past the towering statue to Mazzini, and head all the way to the top of the park past quaint waterfalls and odd pieces of the now-closed zoo. Reach the top, though, and find two stunning panoramas—one of the ancient city, and one of the modern 19th-century section of town. Just keep in mind that this is a public park, and can be filled with all sorts of people. As such it makes the most sense to come in groups during the daylight hours (which clearly allows for the best views, as well!).