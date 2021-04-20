Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Villetta di Negro

Piazzale Giuseppe Mazzini, 16122 Genova GE, Italy
Green space in downtown Genoa Genova Italy

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 7pm

Green space in downtown Genoa

Genoa is not a city with a thriving public park scene, unfortunately, so the Villetta Di Negro is a lovely green oasis in the heart of the city. Climb past the towering statue to Mazzini, and head all the way to the top of the park past quaint waterfalls and odd pieces of the now-closed zoo. Reach the top, though, and find two stunning panoramas—one of the ancient city, and one of the modern 19th-century section of town. Just keep in mind that this is a public park, and can be filled with all sorts of people. As such it makes the most sense to come in groups during the daylight hours (which clearly allows for the best views, as well!).
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points