Ville de Gordes
84220 Gordes, France
Photo by Valerie Biset/Vauclause Tourisme
Ville de GordesThree miles southeast of the Sénanque Abbey lies Ville de Gordes, one of France’s most beautiful towns. Set on a hilltop, the 11th-century village was constructed during wartimes, when views of the surrounding countryside were key to defending its people. Be sure to have your camera ready as you drive toward the town; you’ll want to snap a picture of the buildings built into the cliffs.
Wander the Old Town to discover cobblestone streets lined with artisanal shops, then make your way to the main lookout point of Plaine de Coustelet, where you’ll enjoy 360-degree views over the valley. Gordes can feel touristy at times, but for a village that’s survived earthquakes, disease, and the Industrial Revolution, the crowds are a welcome site.