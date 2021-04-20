Where are you going?
Villa Valmarana Ai Nani S. R. L.

Stradella dei Nani, 8, Vicenza
Website
| +39 0444 321803
Villa Valmarana in Vicenza Vicenza Italy

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Villa Valmarana in Vicenza

5 minutes from Villa La Rotonda is Villa Valmarana, built in 1669 where a cobblestone wall draws around property with unique sculptures lining the top.
The legend that surrounds these small dwarf statues explains that a dwarf princess lived there with her dwarf friends. Once she saw a beautiful prince and realized that he would not love her due to her size, she then threw herself from a tower and in their sadness her dwarf friends then turned to stone.

The day I walked on by the Villa I was unable to visit as there was a huge wedding being celebrated with wafts of delicacies being prepared for dinner.

Open from Tuesdays to Sundays the villa also hosts plays and special dinners upon request.
By Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert

