Villa Valmarana Ai Nani S. R. L.
Stradella dei Nani, 8, Vicenza
| +39 0444 321803
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
Villa Valmarana in Vicenza5 minutes from Villa La Rotonda is Villa Valmarana, built in 1669 where a cobblestone wall draws around property with unique sculptures lining the top.
The legend that surrounds these small dwarf statues explains that a dwarf princess lived there with her dwarf friends. Once she saw a beautiful prince and realized that he would not love her due to her size, she then threw herself from a tower and in their sadness her dwarf friends then turned to stone.
The day I walked on by the Villa I was unable to visit as there was a huge wedding being celebrated with wafts of delicacies being prepared for dinner.
Open from Tuesdays to Sundays the villa also hosts plays and special dinners upon request.