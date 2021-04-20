Villa Tri Men
Beautiful surroundings and a Michelin-starred restaurant make this Belle Époque villa the perfect weekend getaway. Here, 16 rooms offer bright, modern decor and views of the sea through the pine trees, while three cottages feature spacious bedrooms and private patios. Watch the sailboats in the Ste-Marine harbor from the hotel’s airy breakfast room, charming terrace, or sprawling lawn, where you’re encouraged to lounge with a drink or a book. Then enjoy tantalizing seafood dishes at the renowned Les Trois Rochers, followed by a nightcap by the fire at Le Bar de la Villa.