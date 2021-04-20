Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Villa Tri Men

16 Rue du Phare, 29120 Combrit, France
Website
| +33 2 98 51 94 94
Villa Tri Men France
Villa Tri Men France
Villa Tri Men France
Villa Tri Men France

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm

Villa Tri Men

Beautiful surroundings and a Michelin-starred restaurant make this Belle Époque villa the perfect weekend getaway. Here, 16 rooms offer bright, modern decor and views of the sea through the pine trees, while three cottages feature spacious bedrooms and private patios. Watch the sailboats in the Ste-Marine harbor from the hotel’s airy breakfast room, charming terrace, or sprawling lawn, where you’re encouraged to lounge with a drink or a book. Then enjoy tantalizing seafood dishes at the renowned Les Trois Rochers, followed by a nightcap by the fire at Le Bar de la Villa.
By Jennifer Ladonne , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points