Villa Sikaa
Obala kralja Zvonimira 13, 21220, Trogir, Croatia
| +385 21 881 223
Quaint TrogirMy mom kept urging me to go to Croatia because she had seen images of the beautiful Dalmatian coast. I resisted because Croatia was not on my travel agenda at the time. I finally caved in and I’m so glad I did because it’s a gem of a country! Most tourists flock to either Dubrovnik or Split but I wanted something a bit quieter so I chose the quaint town of Trogir as my base.
Trogir is a UNESCO World Heritage site; chock full of Renaissance and Baroque buildings from the Venetian period. The old part of the town is filled with narrow cobblestone streets lined with private and commercial establishments. It’s a great place for a stroll.
From Split Airport, you can take City Bus #37 for the half hour ride to Trogir. If you book a front side room at the Villa Sikaa, this is the view you get! The view is even more stunning at night when all the buildings are lit up.