Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Villa Rosa

Plaza de Sta. Ana, 15, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 915 21 36 89
Madrid's Famous Flamenco at Villa Rosa Madrid Spain

More info

Sun - Sat 7pm - 1am

Madrid's Famous Flamenco at Villa Rosa

Arguably Madrid’s most well-known flamenco show, Villa Rosa puts on a wonderful performance nightly. If you are lucky enough to get a table near the stage it is unlikely you will have ever felt so alive during a dinner in your life.
Instead of having a full meal, opt for the tapas menu and enjoy the art, dedication, and precision of the singers and dancers.

Photo by David Holt/Flickr.

By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points