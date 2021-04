Madrid's Famous Flamenco at Villa Rosa

Arguably Madrid’s most well-known flamenco show, Villa Rosa puts on a wonderful performance nightly. If you are lucky enough to get a table near the stage it is unlikely you will have ever felt so alive during a dinner in your life.Instead of having a full meal, opt for the tapas menu and enjoy the art, dedication, and precision of the singers and dancers.Photo by David Holt/Flickr