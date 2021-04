The Famous One

Perhaps one of the country's most famous wine brands, Villa Maria wines are amongst the most awarded in New Zealand . In the last international competition they took away five Golds for five different varietals proving that there's more to Kiwi wines than just Sauvignon Blanc. Housed in a 'vineyard park' in south Auckland not far from the airport, if you're in town at the start of the year you might even catch their Summer Concert Series - which you have to listen to with wine, of course.