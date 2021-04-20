Where are you going?
Villa La Bella

Av. Perimetral Ote. Manzana 91, Lote 3, Super lote 2,Super manzana 4, Meteorológico, 77400 Isla Mujeres, Q.R., Mexico
+52 998 888 0342
Mon - Sat 12pm - 8pm

See Isla Mujeres by Bike

Since Isla Mujeres is just five miles long and a half mile across, the easiest, healthiest, and most enjoyable way to get around is on two wheels. Guided tours are available out of Garrafon Park or you can rent your own bike and explore independently. Make a family ride even more fun by turning your bike ride into a scavenger hunt. Encourage your kids to be on the look-out for typical, easy-to-spot beach objects (a beach umbrella, bathing suit, or boat), as well as more unusual objects unique to Isla Mujeres. One to keep your eye out for? The Conch House, a private residence designed to look like a conch shell.


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

Mary McIntyre
almost 7 years ago

A Relaxing Escape from Cancun, or a Vacation in Itself :: Isla Mujeres Has it All

Isla Mujeres is a small, vibrant island off the gulf coast of Mexico. My mom and I spent a whole week on the island, but it's easy enough to get to that many Cancun vacationers hit the relaxing island for a day trip. The ferry takes fifteen minutes and there are departures every half hour. The ferry leaves you off right downtown, where you can easily flag down a taxi or rent a go-cart.

Stay: Villa La Bella B&B. A charming B&B perched on the bluffs above the crashing waves. Also known for the best Piña Coladas in town!

