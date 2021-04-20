Villa Kennedy
Set in Frankfurt’s well-heeled Sachsenhausen neighborhood, this luxurious Rocco Forte property occupies an elegant villa built at the beginning of the 20th century. Following an intensive restoration, it opened as a five-star hotel in 2008 and now offers several wings set around a refined courtyard garden. A blend of classic and contemporary style, the 163 rooms and suites feature hardwood floors, subdued colors, and marble bathrooms. Also on-site is an award-winning Italian restaurant; JFK Bar, for cocktails, cognac, gin, whiskey, and wine; and a first-rate spa with a 49-foot indoor pool, hot tub, gym, and eight treatment rooms. Additionally, Frankfurt’s museum embankment is just a five-minute walk away.