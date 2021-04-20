Villa Grassina
With my mom outside our villa in Tuscany!
Our villa was absolutely amazing - VillaGrassina.it. Imagine waking up to this view each morning...and enjoying a breakfast of fresh baked bread with ricotta and honey, the finest extra virgin olive oils, and Tuscan specialties like Ribollita. The villa makes its own olive oil and honey! It's a beautiful space to just relax, but also near enough to Firenze, Siena and San Gimignano for lovely day trips. We were the only Americans staying here when we visited. You book by the week, and I recommend staying for two at least to really take it all in. Rates in the off-season (fall, winter) are very affordable!
More Recommendations
Cantuccini and Vin Santo
With some cantuccini (small biscotti) and Vin Santo (a classic Tuscan dessert white win) after our wine tasting at Villa Grassina. I may have been just a little tipsy....
Tuscans dip the cantuccini in the vin santo to soften the rock hard biscuits.