Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Villa Grassina

Località Pelago Grassina, 102, 50060 Pelago FI, Italy
+39 055 832 6818
With my mom outside our villa in Tuscany! Grassina Italy
Cantuccini and Vin Santo Grassina Italy
With my mom outside our villa in Tuscany! Grassina Italy
Cantuccini and Vin Santo Grassina Italy

More info

Check Availability >

With my mom outside our villa in Tuscany!

Our villa was absolutely amazing - VillaGrassina.it. Imagine waking up to this view each morning...and enjoying a breakfast of fresh baked bread with ricotta and honey, the finest extra virgin olive oils, and Tuscan specialties like Ribollita. The villa makes its own olive oil and honey! It's a beautiful space to just relax, but also near enough to Firenze, Siena and San Gimignano for lovely day trips. We were the only Americans staying here when we visited. You book by the week, and I recommend staying for two at least to really take it all in. Rates in the off-season (fall, winter) are very affordable!

By Amber Gibson

More Recommendations

Amber Gibson
almost 7 years ago

Cantuccini and Vin Santo

With some cantuccini (small biscotti) and Vin Santo (a classic Tuscan dessert white win) after our wine tasting at Villa Grassina. I may have been just a little tipsy....


Tuscans dip the cantuccini in the vin santo to soften the rock hard biscuits.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30