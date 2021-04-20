Villa Florentine
It’s all about the view at this Relais & Châteaux hotel, housed in a former convent. Here, guests enjoy panoramic vistas of Lyon’s Old Town from the outdoor pool, the gourmet restaurant, and several of the spacious, comfortable rooms. For further pleasure, guest rooms also feature French ceilings, Italian mosaics, and cozy terraces or balconies, making travelers feel at home in the middle of Lyon. A quick, uphill stroll from Vieux Lyon, the hotel is within easy walking distance of the city’s Gallo-Roman amphitheater and the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourvière.