Living like a (Rich) Local in St. BarthsImagine yourself waking up along with your spouse in the bedroom of your St. Barths villa. You get up quietly, open the door gently, and step onto the deck. The sun is rising. You go to the kitchen, make yourself an espresso, and sip it while lounging in the a chaise longue.
Your friend Sandra is coming out of her own bedroom. You smile, say hi, and ask her to join you for a lovely morning chat.
Staying in a villa is what most travelers to St. Barths do. Eighty percent of tourists book one of the 350 villas that dot the island. Hotels are few and very expensive.
For families and groups of friends, sharing a villa is the best option: more privacy, more fun, access to a fully equipped kitchen, private pool, etc.
In the 4-bedroom villa Domingue, there's also a private gym, which saves on a pass to the local gym.
When you have your own villa for the week, you can live like a local. Just like the islanders, you buy food at the local supermarket. Just like them, you can host in your villa new acquaintances you've just met on the beach.
Advice:
- Book a villa in the low season, from May to August, when prices are reasonable
- Ask for a free perk, like free car rental. You'd be surprised how easy it is to get it in the low season
almost 7 years ago
Romantic Sunsets and Breathtaking Views at Villa Domingue
Sunsets are a hard currency in St. Barths: If your villa rental has a direct view of the sunset, you will be able to host sunset parties that everybody will want to attend.
Sunsets are also in demand for couples celebrating their honeymoons or their anniversaries.
The 4-bedroom Villa Domingue has a breathtaking unobstructed view over St Jean's Bay, St Martin, and the blue ocean.
You stand on a cliff, over the Caribbean sea. The large decks in front of the villas are also great to practice yoga while contemplating ever-changing sunsets.
