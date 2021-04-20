Villa Del Palmar Cancun

Where are you going?
Located in Cancun, Mexico is an unlikely resort. Unlikely because while it features many of the qualities that draw people to Mexico in the first place, beaches and luxury accommodations, the hotel also features an adventure travel component. Every year thousands of whale sharks migrate through the waters near Cancun, attracting thrill seekers from around the world and the Villa del Palmar is well situated to offer its guests a unique experience.

Understanding how special the once in a lifetime opportunity to swim with these massive creatures is, the hotel has created packages to combine the relaxing hotel with the adrenalin pumping adventure of swimming with the whale sharks. Not many hotels embrace adventure travel in such a way and I was duly impressed.

The whale sharks are filter feeders and so are harmless; but it’s hard to keep that in mind as the school bus sized fish come swimming towards you. Luckily after a few minutes I got used to the barrage of whale sharks and eagerly tried to anticipate the next one to swim by. Bobbing there in the middle of the open ocean as these beautiful creatures swim past is truly a once in a lifetime experience everyone should try.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

