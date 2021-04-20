Villa Del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa
Paseo de los Cocoteros 750, Flamingos, 63732 Nuevo Vallarta, Nay., Mexico
| +1 877-675-4540
More info
Packing up after a long day...I was staying at the lovely Villa Del Palmar Beach Resort while my friends were just down the beach at the Riu. While heading back to my hotel just before dinner, I came across these two men, who had been selling sunglasses and sarongs on the beach that day.
almost 7 years ago
Last call...
The water taxi had just finished dropping off its last passengers for the day. While the beach on this main strip in Cabo San Lucas seems to be getting more and more crowded, the sunsets are still spectacular.