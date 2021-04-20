Villa Del Palmar Beach Resort & Spa Paseo de los Cocoteros 750, Flamingos, 63732 Nuevo Vallarta, Nay., Mexico

More info

Packing up after a long day... I was staying at the lovely Villa Del Palmar Beach Resort while my friends were just down the beach at the Riu. While heading back to my hotel just before dinner, I came across these two men, who had been selling sunglasses and sarongs on the beach that day.