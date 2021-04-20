Villa Caletas Hotel Puntarenas Province, Jaco, Costa Rica

Pacific Views From Above While Costa Rica is known for its jungles, beaches, surf towns and outdoor activities, there is also a serious glamorous side to it. Hotel Villa Caletas is a luxurious boutique hotel that is perched 1150 feet above the Central Pacific coastline. Winner of the 2013 World Travel Award for best hotel in Costa Rica, this places truly lives up to its name. The digs are incredible, and there is a bar, restaurant, amphitheater and an entire staff waiting to make your every vacation/holiday/getaway/honeymoon wish come true. The breathtaking view above is from the top of the amphitheater waiting for the dramatic sunset. Traveler hint: you don't have to be a guest to enjoy this place, you can just pop in for some afternoon cocktails if you like and take in the grounds and the view.