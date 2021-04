Urban retreat: Waterfall in Berlin

Viktoriapark in Kreuzberg is a great gem of a park hidden in Berlin . The park is located on a small hill and is easy to get to with public transporation.There's a beer garden at the top of the hill with great views of the city. The western side of the hill is popular with sunbathers and there's even a small oasis in the center—a waterfall and stream where you can go to cool off.