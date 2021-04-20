Vik's Chaat Corner
2390 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
| +1 510-644-4412
More info
Fri - Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 6pm
Vik's Chaat Corner - Authentic Indian street food in BerkeleyThe original street food, chaat means to lick and is common all over India. Vik's on 4th Street in Berkeley probably serves the best chaat in the Unites States. It is a no muss no fuss restaurant, a warehouse actually. Served in paper airline trays with plastic (biodegradable, it's Berkeley after all) and paper napkins - all of which enables Vik's to keep the prices very reasonable. They have daily curries, samosas, and other snack foods and sweets. It is jammed packed every weekend and during the main lunch and dinner hours.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Indian Street Food in Berkeley
Apparently, 'chaat' is Indian street food, but it literally means, to lick. That's what you'll be doing at Vik's Chaat Corner & Market on 4th Street in Berkeley. Dosas, pakoras, samosas, kababs - all authentic and delicious. Plenty of vegan options to choose from and if you like sweet things, they have an amazing array of colorful cakes and syrupy delicacies. Adjoining it is a store where you can buy all the cumin and garam masala you wish. Check it out!