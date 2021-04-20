Vik's Chaat Corner 2390 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA

More info Fri - Sun 11am - 8pm Mon - Thur 11am - 6pm

Vik's Chaat Corner - Authentic Indian street food in Berkeley The original street food, chaat means to lick and is common all over India. Vik's on 4th Street in Berkeley probably serves the best chaat in the Unites States. It is a no muss no fuss restaurant, a warehouse actually. Served in paper airline trays with plastic (biodegradable, it's Berkeley after all) and paper napkins - all of which enables Vik's to keep the prices very reasonable. They have daily curries, samosas, and other snack foods and sweets. It is jammed packed every weekend and during the main lunch and dinner hours.