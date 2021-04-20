Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vik's Chaat Corner

2390 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Website
| +1 510-644-4412
Vik's Chaat Corner - Authentic Indian street food in Berkeley Berkeley California United States
Indian Street Food in Berkeley Berkeley California United States
Vik's Chaat Corner - Authentic Indian street food in Berkeley Berkeley California United States
Indian Street Food in Berkeley Berkeley California United States

More info

Fri - Sun 11am - 8pm
Mon - Thur 11am - 6pm

Vik's Chaat Corner - Authentic Indian street food in Berkeley

The original street food, chaat means to lick and is common all over India. Vik's on 4th Street in Berkeley probably serves the best chaat in the Unites States. It is a no muss no fuss restaurant, a warehouse actually. Served in paper airline trays with plastic (biodegradable, it's Berkeley after all) and paper napkins - all of which enables Vik's to keep the prices very reasonable. They have daily curries, samosas, and other snack foods and sweets. It is jammed packed every weekend and during the main lunch and dinner hours.
By Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Anne McGlynn
almost 7 years ago

Indian Street Food in Berkeley

Apparently, 'chaat' is Indian street food, but it literally means, to lick. That's what you'll be doing at Vik's Chaat Corner & Market on 4th Street in Berkeley. Dosas, pakoras, samosas, kababs - all authentic and delicious. Plenty of vegan options to choose from and if you like sweet things, they have an amazing array of colorful cakes and syrupy delicacies. Adjoining it is a store where you can buy all the cumin and garam masala you wish. Check it out!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points