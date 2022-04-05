Vikingsholm Castle

138 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
http://vikingsholm.com
30b99e989b0a3b83dd845c6d1bc39f7b.jpg

Vikingsholm castle, Emerald Bay State Park, Lake Tahoe, California USA.

Russ Bishop/age fotostock

30b99e989b0a3b83dd845c6d1bc39f7b.jpg

Constructed of native stone and timber and topped with multiple turrets and towers, this Scandinavian-style castle is tucked into trees on the sandy back cove of Emerald Bay. Wealthy Chicago widow Lora Josephine Knight built the 38-room mansion in 1928 and spent 16 summers there until her death in 1945. It apparently wasn’t enough for her, though, as she also built a stone teahouse on Emerald Bay’s single island, Fannette, where she and her friends would sip Earl Grey and discuss the news of the day. Now a part of Emerald Bay State Park, Vikingsholm Castle can be visited by hiking one mile down—and then back up—a dirt-and-gravel road. Tours of the castle interior are offered daily in the summer.

By AFAR Editors
