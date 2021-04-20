Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Viking River Cruises

Amsterdam, Netherlands
Website
Winding through Europe on a River Cruise Amsterdam The Netherlands

Winding through Europe on a River Cruise

Between April and October, long and narrow vessels ply the Rhine, Main, and Danube rivers in Europe, offering visitors a different perspective on some of the cities and countryside most explore by land. Viking River Cruises is one outfitter to offer the trips, but there are others, too. The most popular of the cruises follow the Rhine from Amsterdam to Basel, passing castles, Romanesque churches, vineyards, and more. Along the way, the ships usually stop to let passengers explore in Cologne and Koblenz, home to Ehrenbreitstein, one of the largest castles in Europe. Side trips along the Moselle and Main rivers bring passengers to historic cities such as Trier (which dates back to Roman times) and Nuremberg. Cruises on the Danube continue this history lesson, traveling from the Black Forest in Germany to the Black Sea in Romania. Along the way, these cruises motor through Vienna, Budapest, and Linz, the capital of the up-and-coming Austrian wine country. Some itineraries even include stops at Bratislava and Belgrade, traversing the gorges that divide the Carpathian and Balkan mountains.
By Matt Villano , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points