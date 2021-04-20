Where are you going?
Vihara Brahma Arama

Gg. Sahadewa, Banjar Tegeha, Banjar, Kabupaten Buleleng, Bali 81152, Indonesia
Website
| +62 816-4733-609
Still Your Mind at a Balinese Temple

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Still Your Mind at a Balinese Temple

One of the newer temples in Bali, Vihara Brahma Arama is also one of the better-known—at least among the Buddhist community—thanks to its near-constant rotation of meditation retreats. Even if you're not into meditation, or know nothing about Buddhism, the temple has a calming grace that's fun to explore. Built in the '70s, the temple contains all the usual Balinese Hindu icons, from naga and panels telling tales of the Buddha to sculpted kulkul towers and water lily gardens, all in a hillside spot that overlooks the sea.

Both men and women are required to wear a sarong (available at the entrance) but the entry fee is donation-only.
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

