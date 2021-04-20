Vigan City
Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, Philippines
History and SouvenirsVigan City is one of the last few hispanic towns left in the Philippines and has been named a world heritage site by Unesco. Walking along this tiny cobbled street aptly named Heritage Row, you would find yourself nostalgic at a time that was. The street is now lined with shops that sell all kinds of native souvenirs and food. Watch your step as you walk down the street as you might encounter a souvenir of another kind...horse shit! Horse carriages or calesas are still very popular here and you can take a ride round the Plaza Salcedo for about 100 pesos. Tip for the bargain hunters: Vigan City is known for it's hand woven cloths like blankets and table runners. It's best to buy at the public market than at the tourist areas.
almost 7 years ago
The Jeep Decades After the War
All over the Philippines you will see the "Owner Type Jeep", a remnant of American presence in the 1940s. Though the originals are now long gone, tradition keeps alive these remakes that are made out of Japanese surplus chassis and engines, and galvanized and stainless steel. Its air conditioning is "natural". There is neither traction control nor ABS. No seatbelts, airbags. Automatic transmission is non-existent. All which makes it a blast to drive. Especially if you are lucky enough to sit in one that has a V6 as a donor.