Vigan City Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, Philippines

History and Souvenirs Vigan City is one of the last few hispanic towns left in the Philippines and has been named a world heritage site by Unesco. Walking along this tiny cobbled street aptly named Heritage Row, you would find yourself nostalgic at a time that was. The street is now lined with shops that sell all kinds of native souvenirs and food. Watch your step as you walk down the street as you might encounter a souvenir of another kind...horse shit! Horse carriages or calesas are still very popular here and you can take a ride round the Plaza Salcedo for about 100 pesos. Tip for the bargain hunters: Vigan City is known for it's hand woven cloths like blankets and table runners. It's best to buy at the public market than at the tourist areas.