View from Tate Modern

Modernity & History: St. Paul's Cathedral and Millennium Bridge

One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will help you get to know the iconic buildings' nicknames, like the Gherkin, the Can of Ham, and the Cheesegrater. And pack an umbrella!