View from Tate Modern

London, UK
Modernity & History: St. Paul's Cathedral and Millennium Bridge

One of my favorite things about London is the mix of old and new architecture. Take this view (from the Tate Modern Museum) of the Millennium Bridge and St. Paul's Cathedral. If you're an architecture buff, a walking tour (or two...or three!) will help you get to know the iconic buildings' nicknames, like the Gherkin, the Can of Ham, and the Cheesegrater. And pack an umbrella!
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

Kerry McGee
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

A Walk On the South Bank

I enjoyed the street art almost as much as the Tate Modern, the Globe, and the meat pies.

