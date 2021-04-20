Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Viedma Lake - Santa Cruz Province

Viedma Lake, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
trekking on the viedma glacier Lago Argentino Dept Argentina
viedma glacier Lago Argentino Dept Argentina
trekking on the viedma glacier Lago Argentino Dept Argentina
viedma glacier Lago Argentino Dept Argentina

trekking on the viedma glacier

See our full list of Where to Go in 2015.

When looking for glaciers in Argentine Patagonia, most folks head for Perito Moreno, as it's close to the airport town of El Calafate. El Chalten trekkers, however, can choose from three different glaciers to explore, none of which have the crowds of Perito Moreno.

Our guides are carving out an ice bridge over a crevasse in the glacier. After so many treks abiding by Leave No Trace principles it felt somewhat odd to be on a trek where one has to use tools to shape and carve the terrain. But then, a glacier is just a slow moving river of ice and nature has its way of wiping out the traces that we leave behind.
By Cris Concepcion

More Recommendations

Cris Concepcion
almost 7 years ago

viedma glacier

our guides were very insistent that we keep our gloves on at all times and under no circumstance touch the glacier ice with bare skin lest we get them stuck like Flick in A Christmas Story

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30