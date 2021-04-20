Victory Sandwich Bar
340 Church St
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Paninis, Ping-Pong and Adult SlushiesVictory Sandwich Bar is so beloved for their deluxe sammies that they have locations in both Decatur and Inman Park. Order yourself a mini panini while waiting for the ping pong table to open up. I typically order 2 as they're small, but each one only costs $4. The Hambo has prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, apple and reduced balsamic while the Castro is Victory's take on the Cuban.
Victory also has a full bar, selling craft canned beers, wine, spiked sodas and specialty cocktails, but for the authentic experience, get a frozen Jack and Coke slushy. It's a grown up take on a childhood favorite.