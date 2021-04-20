Victorian Home Walk San Francisco, CA, USA

Get to Know San Francisco’s Victorian Scene If the walls of San Francisco’s iconic Victorian row houses could talk, they would have a lot to say. The next best option for hearing their tales is a tour with Jay Gifford, a veteran San Franciscan who restored his own Victorian home. He runs a two-and-a-half-hour Victorian Home Walk that starts from Union Square every Thursday through Monday. As Gifford leads you through the upmarket neighborhoods of Pacific Heights and Cow Hollow, you’ll visit a Queen Anne Victorian, see where Mrs. Doubtfire was filmed, and pass stunning mansions and gardens. The walk costs $25; reservations aren’t required.



