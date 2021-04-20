Where are you going?
Victorian Home Walk

San Francisco, CA, USA
Get to Know San Francisco’s Victorian Scene

If the walls of San Francisco’s iconic Victorian row houses could talk, they would have a lot to say. The next best option for hearing their tales is a tour with Jay Gifford, a veteran San Franciscan who restored his own Victorian home. He runs a two-and-a-half-hour Victorian Home Walk that starts from Union Square every Thursday through Monday. As Gifford leads you through the upmarket neighborhoods of Pacific Heights and Cow Hollow, you’ll visit a Queen Anne Victorian, see where Mrs. Doubtfire was filmed, and pass stunning mansions and gardens. The walk costs $25; reservations aren’t required.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

