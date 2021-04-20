Where are you going?
If you can afford to go by air, then flying over the Salish sea is a fantastic way to go to Victoria: both Helijet and Harbour Air offer great deals, so check their sites to bag a bargain. That said, travelling by BC Ferries is kind of magical too, sailing past the chain of islands along the way and marvelling at all that glorious Pacific Northwest scenery. Pacific Coach offer a package that will take you from downtown Vancouver via BC Ferries to Victoria. Known as Canada’s most English city, sure, Victoria offers plenty in the way of genteel afternoon teas (my favourite is at Venus Sophia) but it’s also where you'll find Canada’s oldest Chinatown and, of course, the First Nations culture which existed pre-European contact still has plenty to offer today. Must-do’s include the Royal BC Museum, fish and chips at Barb’s Place and cocktails at Veneto.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

