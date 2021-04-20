Quiet Retreats and Outdoor Concerts at Victoria Park, Hamilton, Bermuda
Bordered by Victoria, Cedar, Washington, and Dundonald streets, Victoria Park is the city of Hamilton’s first public park. Winding trails, English-style sunken gardens, shrubs, and bushes are shaded by large pine trees to make a nice retreat on a busy day of shopping and sightseeing in downtown Hamilton. The completely renovated iron grand bandstand was first installed in 1889 in commemoration of Queen Victoria’s Golden Jubilee, which was a celebration of her 50th year of reign. Back then, regimental bands could be heard in the park. Today, visitors can take in open air concerts and other seasonal events. Victoria Park is open daily.