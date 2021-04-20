Victoria Mansion

Pre–Civil War Opulence
Take a walk through opulent architecture from the pre–Civil War Victorian era. This home is thought to be one of the most important remaining structures from this period in the nation. The mansion was built between 1858 and 1860 as a summer house for Ruggles Morse, a Maine native and luxury hotel owner. That luxury is evident throughout an interior rich with wood paneling, gilded surfaces, and sumptuous fabrics and carpets—all at palatial scale. The restored Turkish room has beautifully painted walls and ceilings. The Italian Villa style of the exterior only hints at the beauty inside. Anyone interested in design will love the experience.