Experiencing Victoria Harbour

The focal point of any visit to Hong Kong , the beautiful Victoria Harbour, is how most visitors first become acquainted with the city. It of course helps that many of the best hotels sit on the harbor, offering amazing views both day and night. On the Kowloon side there are museums and a fun Avenue of Stars recognizing celebrities of the Hong Kong film industry. For the best experience, take the inexpensive Star Ferry across to get the picture of a lifetime.