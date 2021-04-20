Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Victoria Falls Bridge

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
The Victoria Falls Bridge, World's Loveliest? Victoria Falls Zimbabwe

The Victoria Falls Bridge, World's Loveliest?

I spent much of my time at Victoria Falls looking into tumbling walls of water. A bit less overwhelming, and more picturesque, is the elegant steel bridge that was built here in 1905. You get a beautiful view of it while doing the standard Vic Falls walk. Commissioned as a rail link by the mining magnate Cecil Rhodes, who never lived to see it, this bridge connects Zambia and Zimbabwe. It’s also home of one of the gnarliest bungee jumps on the planet.
By Darrell Hartman , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points