Victoria Embankment Gardens Victoria Embankment, London WC2N 6NU, UK

The Beauty of Spring in the Victoria Embankment Gardens There’s a line in the Beatles’ song, “Here Comes the Sun” that is personified in a stroll through the Victoria Embankment Gardens in Westminster. You’ll see “the smiles returning to the faces” after the city’s notoriously long winters have swept away and the gardens’ once barren trees now canopy over calm walkways. Meticulously planted blooms line paths indented with wooden benches that beckon for a break from your stroll. Public Ping-Pong tables are also shaded under trees nearby, and a small restaurant serves up fish and chips. Come here in the late afternoon, and choose a spot to people watch among monuments, small fountains, and intimate green spaces.