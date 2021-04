Victoria Bridge Victoria Bridge

Welcome home On a rainy day in Brisbane the day after arriving home from an amazing European trip, the familiar seemed a little dull. It was a nice surprise to look up from my seat on the bus as it drove across the river to see this pretty sunset, blurred by raindrops as it may be. I took this photo on my phone and sent it to a friend I met travelling, who also lives in Brisbane. Brisbane isn't so bad. In fact, sometimes it's pretty special.