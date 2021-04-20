Vico di Campetto Vico di Campetto

Aperitivo alfresco Drop by this tiny wine bar off the Piazza Campetto for an alfresco aperitivo (there is an odd statue out front of some Disney character holding the menu—just try to ignore its creepiness and enjoy the people watching instead).



With all of its candles, and a bit of leftover rain dampening the surrounding cobblestones, this is one of my favorite quiet spots in town. Often there is a strolling accordion player on the weekend evenings, as well as the ubiquitous (and often slightly pushy) rose sellers, so just a head's-up.