Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vico delle Vele

Vico delle Vele, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Website
Rent an apartment Genova Italy

Rent an apartment

While hotels are great, another option in Genoa is to rent an apartment for the duration of your stay (which is always my favorite choice). With a home rental, you always seem to get much more space for much less price, the convenience of a kitchen and often a washing machine, and a local connection to help give you ideas about places to eat, things to see, etc...

You have lots of online companies to go through to find an available apartment, but just make sure you ask exactly where the apartment is located. Genoa is lovely, but does have a seedy side, especially at night. With few street lights, and many tiny alleys, you may want to make sure your apartment is on a main street in a busier neighborhood so you feel as safe as possible.
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points