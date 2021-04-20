Where are you going?
Vico del Ferro

Vico del Ferro, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
With a long history of wondering what meat was actually being purchased when pre-butchered, the Italians developed a perfect system for ensuring accuracy - keep the head on! Thus, when shopping still today for chickens or quail or rabbits in Genova, it is more than common to find them presented with heads still attached. The Vico del Ferro, once an alley populated with the city's butchers, today serves as a fantastic indoor/outdoor street market - where it's possible to find duck, persimmons, and octopus, all within a couple 'feet' from each other!
By Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert

Collier Lumpkin
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Stoccafisso

Although definitely an 'acquired' taste, stoccafisso is a staple of Genovese cuisine, and can be found on many menus throughout the city. With recipes for this air-dried 'stockfish' dating back to the mid 1500's, you can enjoy the historical stoccafisso today in a mixed seafood soup, stuffed into pasta and dressed with a simple sauce, or simply served 'whole' with contorni (the vegetable side dishes). Just a fair warning -- it's strong!

