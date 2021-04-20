Vico del Ferro Vico del Ferro, 16124 Genova GE, Italy

Not yet beheaded With a long history of wondering what meat was actually being purchased when pre-butchered, the Italians developed a perfect system for ensuring accuracy - keep the head on! Thus, when shopping still today for chickens or quail or rabbits in Genova, it is more than common to find them presented with heads still attached. The Vico del Ferro, once an alley populated with the city's butchers, today serves as a fantastic indoor/outdoor street market - where it's possible to find duck, persimmons, and octopus, all within a couple 'feet' from each other!