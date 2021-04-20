Viamonte
Viamonte
Photo courtesy of Franco Yannelli
Beer Garden Barijho in Chacras de CoriaEl Mercadito is quickly expanding its offering of friendly and fresh to the suburbs of Mendoza. The owners of the popular restaurant on Aristides recently converted an old winery in Charcas de Coria into a sister restaurant and beer garden called Barijho.
Set back on lush grounds surrounded by towering trees, Barijho is an enchanting place to enjoy a beverage while listening to live music offered on select nights. Viamonte 4961, Chacras de Coria, Lujay de Cuyo, Mendoza; +54 261 496-2267