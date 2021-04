Beer Garden Barijho in Chacras de Coria

El Mercadito is quickly expanding its offering of friendly and fresh to the suburbs of Mendoza . The owners of the popular restaurant on Aristides recently converted an old winery in Charcas de Coria into a sister restaurant and beer garden called Barijho.Set back on lush grounds surrounded by towering trees, Barijho is an enchanting place to enjoy a beverage while listening to live music offered on select nights. Viamonte 4961, Chacras de Coria, Lujay de Cuyo, Mendoza; +54 261 496-2267