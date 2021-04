Via Pasitea, 67 67 Via Pasitea

Food Shopping with a View Don't feel like another meal in a restaurant? Stock up at this small but very well stocked shop.



The friendly family trio have a great selection of cold wine, fresh fruit, bread delivered from Naples daily, Mozzarella...There is also all manner of vacation house supplies.



If you are staying in town for a while and have a big order, they will deliver.