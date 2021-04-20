via Matteotti Via Matteotti, 80076 Capri NA, Italy

Refreshing Vitamin C Blast When I go to Capri for a day trip I wake up thinking about this drink. When we are staying in Capri I sometime have one in the morning and one in the afternoon.



Made to order with freshly squeezed orange juice and tart, icy, lemon granita. You can just feel all that vitamin C. It is also indescribably delicious and refreshing.



The lemons that the granita is made with are all grown on the island.



You will find the small stand at the beginning of via Matteotti, just before the Carthusia perfume shop and the Gardens of Augustus.