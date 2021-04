Via Mascarella, 4 4 Via Mascarella

That's Bologna! They don't call this northern Italian city "Bologna the Fat" for nothing. I recently ate my way through this arcaded city, sampling the city's namesake pasta sauce--Bolognese (about which an article will be coming to the pages of AFAR someday soon) --and came back to New York several pounds heavier than when I left. There's no point in looking for "the best" Bolognese sauce in Bologna, as everyone has their favorite--and it's usually their own mother's sauce.