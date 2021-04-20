Via Gypset

Hip, Stylish Gypset
For years, while she was attending graduate school and waitressing part-time at her family’s Italian restaurant, young Isabella Polles dreamed of opening a clothing store of her own. That dream came true in 2012 when she threw open the doors at Gypset, her consignment and high-end vintage clothing store located in the Woodley Park neighborhood. The store, which Isabella decorated herself, has a cool yet warm vibe to it. Dull wooden stairs have been painted a vibrant shade of blue, with quotes on the risers and photos of her family scattered about. Isabella’s mix of American and European background influences her clothing, jewelry, and handbag selections, as do her travels. (The company name references "via," Italian for street, as in street markets, and a combination of "gypsey" and "jet set.") The first floor has name-brand designer clothing. Looking for a Chloé dress or a classic coat by Lagerfeld or pants by DKNY? You'll find it on the first floor, whereas the second story carries more affordable vintage items. The store carries mainly women’s apparel, but there is a smaller section for menswear. Isabella and her staff are friendly and glad to share the interesting stories behind their items.