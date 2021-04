Tour Frescobaldi Wines

One of the biggest names in Italian family-owned wines is Frescobaldi. They have wineries all over Umbria and Tuscany and if you've rented a car it's worth the trip to tour the grounds and have a tasting--it was our favorite stop outside of Florence . Entering one of the original Frescobaldi home is just like entering your Nona's home after a long time away.