Via della Pietà
01030 Calcata Vecchia, VT, Italy
Oh, Calcata!Abandoned in the 1960s for fear its cliffs were crumbling, Calcata, Italy was discovered by hippies and artists soon after and today, the "paese dei fricchettone," is still made up of the same "freaks." I lived in Calcata, wedged between Tuscany and Rome, for a year. An exciting experience, for sure. But some times difficult: there are dozens of art galleries and shops selling hippie clothes, but to get things like, say, groceries, you have to walk to the next village.
In addition to the artists who live there (some of whom are well known), Calcata's renown extends back to the 16th century. That's when a curious relic turned up: the foreskin of Jesus. The Holy Prepuce remained in the village church until it disappeared under mysterious circumstances in the 1980s.