Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Via del Corso

Via del Corso, Roma RM, Italy
Holiday exploring in Rome Rome Italy
Via del Corso Rome Italy
Holiday exploring in Rome Rome Italy
Via del Corso Rome Italy

Holiday exploring in Rome

Walking the streets of Rome during the holidays - here I stand between Via del Corso and Via Condotti. The historical city center illuminated by lights that are naturally the colors of the Italian flag!
By Rosa Manocchio

More Recommendations

Gillian Longworth McGuire
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago

Via del Corso

This broad street serves as the spine to Tridente, Rome’s main shopping district. Bound by the via Babuino and via Ripetta and intersected by the via Condotti, which begins at the bottom of the Spanish Steps, this is where you will find big designer names like Prada, Gucci, Etro and Valentino along with small one-of-a-kind boutiques.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30