Via del Corso
Via del Corso, Roma RM, Italy
Holiday exploring in RomeWalking the streets of Rome during the holidays - here I stand between Via del Corso and Via Condotti. The historical city center illuminated by lights that are naturally the colors of the Italian flag!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Via del Corso
This broad street serves as the spine to Tridente, Rome’s main shopping district. Bound by the via Babuino and via Ripetta and intersected by the via Condotti, which begins at the bottom of the Spanish Steps, this is where you will find big designer names like Prada, Gucci, Etro and Valentino along with small one-of-a-kind boutiques.