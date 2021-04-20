Theater alla Scala Ansaldo Workshops

Where are you going?
Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Go behind the scenes of La Scala in a visit to the Ansaldo Workshops where all of the company's luxury costumes are made. The 20,000-square-metre facility is divided in three pavilions honoring director Luchino Visconti, stage designer Nicola Benois and costume designer Luigi Sapelli. The workshop has 60,000 stage costumes, and include practice rooms for the chorus and a stage area for dress rehearsals. Most production (set design, sculpture, carpentry works, costume workshop, costume design) happens here.


By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

