Veules-les-Roses

Veules-les-Roses, France
A walk into town Veules Les Roses France

We walked for a few hours in Veules-les-Roses. It's a small town but oh so beautiful.
Everywhere you turn there are stone houses decorated top to bottom with multi colored flowers.

At every corner there is a restaurant or a boulangerie selling fresh bread and pastries.
I love the nice breeze present at all time and the fresh salty air is so nice. It was one of the highlights of our stay in Upper Normandy and I recommend it to everybody.

We were lucky to also catch a vintage car parade on the strand. I am not sure if it is something that will happen again but I am pretty sure it will as the people all looked local. They have a club and I am sure during summer they love to show of their beautiful cars.

By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

