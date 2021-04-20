Veules-les-Roses Veules-les-Roses, France

Gorgeous beach The beach at Veules-les-Roses is one of the best I have ever seen. It was recomended to us by the owner of the camp we stayed at in Normandy. She said it is a must see and I understood why when I was standing in the place I took this photo.



The water is a gorgeous turquoise blue, the beach stretches far and wide, the sand is visible due to low tide and is fine and clean and with very few people. At high tide the beach is all white pebble.



The massive chalk cliffs are covered by lush green vegetation. It is absolutely gorgeous.



We put our feet in the water and it is pretty cold. I am sure in the middle of summer it's much warmer though.



A must see on the Alabaster Coast.