Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Veules-les-Roses

Veules-les-Roses, France
French countryside Veules-les-Roses France

French countryside

Driving through the French countryside in September is such a pleasure. The farmers are making the hay barrels which, to tell you the truth, I love allot.
Driving on the Alabaster coast you see so many fields full of them. This one I love so much as it was really close to the ocean.
The contrasting colors were just astounding and then the windmills got in the mix and I knew I had to stop for a photo. I find it so romantic.

I am guessing allot of people stop as there are very frequent rest stops on the side of the road.

I feel very fortunate to be able to see all this beauty, if you have the chance, you should grab it and go see it for yourself. I promise you won't feel disappointed.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points