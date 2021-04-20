Veules-les-Roses Veules-les-Roses, France

French countryside Driving through the French countryside in September is such a pleasure. The farmers are making the hay barrels which, to tell you the truth, I love allot.

Driving on the Alabaster coast you see so many fields full of them. This one I love so much as it was really close to the ocean.

The contrasting colors were just astounding and then the windmills got in the mix and I knew I had to stop for a photo. I find it so romantic.



I am guessing allot of people stop as there are very frequent rest stops on the side of the road.



I feel very fortunate to be able to see all this beauty, if you have the chance, you should grab it and go see it for yourself. I promise you won't feel disappointed.